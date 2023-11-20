Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden want to surprise the little one in your life!

Dunelm promotion on the Heart Network, November/December 2023 – Specific Rules

1. The Dunelm promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 20th November to Thursday 23rd November 2023 on the Heart Network. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Dunelm and the ‘Prize Provider’ is NDL.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must:

i) go online to the Promotion entry page at https://www.heart.co.uk/win/ and register your details;

ii) Explain in 500 characters or less which inspirational young person, aged 5 to 13, you would like to nominate and why.

4. There will be 1 winner across the Promotion. The winner will be selected via a judging process.

5. Online entry will open at 06:30 on Monday 20th November 2023 and close at 23:59 on Thursday 23rd November 2023. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

6. Any listener submitting a nomination (the ‘Nominator’) must have obtained permission from the parent or guardian of the person they are nominating (the ‘Nominee’) prior to entering.

7. If it’s found that the parent or guardian of the Nominee selected to win did not give consent to taking part in the Promotion, that entry will be excluded and another one selected.

Judging process:

8. Entries will be judged by a panel of judges including one independent judge on the following criteria:

i) how unique the Submission is;

ii) how family orientated the Submission is;

iii) how emotive the Submission is; and

iv) how achievable it is to create a bespoke prize package.

9. Entries deemed by us to be rude, offensive, defamatory, illegal or condoning dangerous behaviour will be removed from the Promotion.

10. The judging session will take place on Friday 24th November 2023.

11. On this date we will randomly select 30 entries and these will be reviewed by the judges against the criteria outlined above. One entry will be selected as the winner.

12. If none of the shortlisted 30 entries are deemed to meet the stated criteria, another 30 entries will be drawn at random and will be judged against the above criteria.

13. The winning entrant as selected by the judging panel will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the telephone number with which they registered to enter the Promotion. If such winner does not respond within 3 attempts to contact them, they will forfeit their right to the prize and we shall be entitled to select another winner from the list of 30 judged entries.

14. The winning entrant will be required to help us surprise their Nominee in a call with the presenter(s), when the Nominee will be awarded their prize. If you agree, this call may be switched to a Facetime call but this is not obligatory and you will be given the choice whether to record a phone call or have the call on Facetime. The Nominee’s voice, image, name, and nearest geographical location (for example, nearest city, town or county) may be broadcast in the Heart Breakfast Show and on Heart’s social media channels.

15. Your call with the presenter(s) may be recorded for our records and will be pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

16. In relation to winners you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

17. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

18. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

19. Entrants must have permission from the Nominee’s parent or guardian to enter them in this Promotion.

20. The Nominee must be aged between 5 to 13 years old.

Prize:

21. One winning entrant will receive a bespoke prize for their Nominee, based on and tailor-made to their Submission (where possible) up to a maximum value of £2000.

22. All prizes will be delivered within 28 working days from the date that the Prize Provider receives confirmation of the delivery address from the winner. The Prize Provider will do their best to adhere to these time frames, however there may be delays with stock availability and deliveries.

23. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

24. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available.

25. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

26. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

27. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

28. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject.Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

29. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

30. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

31. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

32. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.