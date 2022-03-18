Exclusive

Joe Wicks on the moment he told his kids they were having another baby

18 March 2022, 12:18

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Joe Wicks tells Heart Breakfast about the hilarious moment he revealed to his children they were becoming siblings again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Wicks, 36, was our guest on Heart Breakfast on Friday morning, where he caught up with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Harman – in for Amanda Holden – about his new cook book and family life.

During the chat, the TV personality and fitness expert opened up about expecting a third baby, only days after announcing his wife, Rosie, is pregnant.

Talking about fatherhood and growing his family, Joe said: "I love being a parent, it's my favourite thing, and we've got a new one coming in September".

Joe Wicks joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast
Joe Wicks joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

Talking about the moment he revealed the news to his two children, Indie and Marley, Joe explained: "We told Indie and I've never seen her react like it, she burst into tears and screamed for 20 minutes, and then she settled down and was like 'I'm really happy'.

"For some reason her brain just couldn't compute it, and she was screaming for 20 minutes flat-out. She was traumatised.

"We couldn't go near her, and then she came out from under the bed and she was like 'mummy's having a baby!' and really excited."

While Joe and Rosie are yet to find out the gender of their new baby, they're already planning to have a fourth.

He told Jamie and Zoe: "When I go to events and I see a family with like four or five kids, and you see them from teenager to small, I see that as a really amazing thing that they're having fun and they're growing together."

He added: "And I've got a bit of space to fill my house up with another baby."

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money

Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in

TV & Movies

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle

The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited earlier this week

Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast reunite 20 years after iconic show

TV & Movies

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

Weather

The days of sharing Netflix accounts could soon be over... (stock images)

Netflix announces tougher crackdown on password sharing

TV & Movies

Episode four of Dirty Mother Pukka is on Global Player now

Dirty Mother Pukka: Mary Portas joins Anna Whitehouse for episode four

Lifestyle

Which animal did you see first?

The first animal you see in this picture reveals your personality type

Lifestyle

The best personalised gifts to treat your mum to this Mother's Day

Mother's Day gifts: The best personalised presents to treat your mum to in 2022

Lifestyle

Josie and Phillip were in hysterics on This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson in shock over 'world’s rudest logos' on This Morning

This Morning