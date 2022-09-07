Exclusive

John Legend opens up about family life with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend has opened up about his relationship with Chrissy Teigen on Heart Breakfast.

John Legend appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about his brand new single All She Wanna Do.

But talk quickly turned to his relationship with wife Chrissy Teigen.

When Amanda brought up the latest member of the Legend family, John admitted: “Yes we have a baby on the way.

“It’s due early next year. Sometimes you’re coy about it like am I supposed to say when it’s due but you got it out of me.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

He then went on to admit the key to his nine-year romance with Chrissy, saying: “The secret is to fall in love with someone you really respect and like and enjoy being around.

“Also someone that you trust and someone who will be great as a partner raising kids and I found that person and we good.”

John and Chrissy first met on the set of his music video in 2006 and the singer proposed in December 2011 while vacationing in the Maldives.

They married on September 14, 2013 in Lake Como, Italy and have welcomed two children—Luna and Miles Stephens.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

