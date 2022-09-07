Exclusive

John Legend opens up about family life with Chrissy Teigen

7 September 2022, 10:30

John Legend has opened up about his relationship with Chrissy Teigen on Heart Breakfast.

John Legend appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about his brand new single All She Wanna Do.

But talk quickly turned to his relationship with wife Chrissy Teigen.

When Amanda brought up the latest member of the Legend family, John admitted: “Yes we have a baby on the way.

“It’s due early next year. Sometimes you’re coy about it like am I supposed to say when it’s due but you got it out of me.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

He then went on to admit the key to his nine-year romance with Chrissy, saying: “The secret is to fall in love with someone you really respect and like and enjoy being around.

“Also someone that you trust and someone who will be great as a partner raising kids and I found that person and we good.”

John and Chrissy first met on the set of his music video in 2006 and the singer proposed in December 2011 while vacationing in the Maldives.

They married on September 14, 2013 in Lake Como, Italy and have welcomed two children—Luna and Miles Stephens.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images)

Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

Lifestyle

A family tried to reserve a group of park benches

Parents reserve park benches for four-year-old's birthday party with 'rude note’

Lifestyle

Stephen Mulhern shocked Holly and Phil on This Morning

Stephen Mulhern shocks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with calculator magic trick

This Morning

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

TV & Movies

Bobby Brazier made his EastEnders debut

EastEnders fans say Jade Goody would be 'so proud' as son Bobby makes debut

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has shared photos of her kids on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats kids to £1k Disney Princess makeovers on family holiday

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a child

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy

TV & Movies

Karen's Diner has come to the UK

Karen's Diner UK locations revealed in Birmingham, London and Manchester

Lifestyle

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama

Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama

TV & Movies

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Amanda Holden has hinted she could be behind Scissors on The Masked Dancer

Amanda Holden hints she's Scissors in the Masked Dancer 2022

TV & Movies

Richie and Lara were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Lara Eyre and Richie now?

TV & Movies

This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

This Morning

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton tied the knot on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton now?

TV & Movies