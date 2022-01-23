Exclusive

Watch Lily and her band record a song at Abbey Road Studios

23 January 2022, 22:41

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

We catch up with Lily as she enjoys one of the Christmas surprises arranged for her by Heart Breakfast.

Last month, Heart Breakfast introduced you to Lily, a brave schoolgirl who had overcome a rare form of cancer.

She told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that she only had one Christmas wish, and that was for all her presents to be given to the friends she made while in hospital in 2020.

Of course, Heart was more than happy to help, but we wanted to make sure she had an unforgettable Christmas too.

With some help from Lily's parents and loved ones, Jamie and Amanda arranged a beautiful surprise for the big-hearted 10-year-old, including the chance to record a single with her band at the world famous Abbey Road Studios.

Watch them getting their groove on in the player above, and if you want to re-watch the big Christmas surprise, press play on the one below.

Lily was supported through her treatment by Abby's Heroes which is one of the brilliant projects helped by Heart’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

