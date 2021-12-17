Lily's Christmas Surprise: Heart Breakfast meet inspiring young cancer survivor, 10

By Heart reporter

All this week on Heart Breakfast, Jamie and Amanda have been plotting to give one little girl and her family the most wonderful surprise - and meet some of the people she inspired along the way

The brave schoolgirl only had one wish for Christmas this year - and that was to give all her presents to the friends she made while being treated for cancer last year.

Heart made sure the other young patients and nurses had plenty of lovely gifts to open, then, with some help from Lily's parents and loved ones, plotted to give her a fantastic Christmas, too...

Watch the emotional moment Jamie and Amanda surprised big-hearted Lily in the player above.

Lily was supported through her treatment by Abby's Heroes which is one of the brilliant projects helped by Heart’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

