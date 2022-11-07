Exclusive

Heart Breakfast's mind game on Derren Brown goes hilariously wrong

Derren Brown appears on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden were left red faced this morning when they tried to control Derren Brown's mind.

The illusionist joined Heart Breakfast on Monday to talk about his brand new theatre show Showman, which is on this winter.

But Jamie and Amanda attempted to play Derren at his own game when they left subliminal messages for the star as he walked through the studios.

In a bid to make him say the word pineapple, they placed lots of pictures around the building.

Derren Brown is back with a brand new show in London. Picture: Alamy

If that wasn't enough, one of the producers was dressed in a pineapple costume, while another had pineapple sunglasses on.

In one final attempt to control Derren's mind, Amanda even tucked into some pineapple chunks right in front of him.

But things went wrong when Jamie asked Derren to name a fruit and he said... orange. Well, they tried!

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart