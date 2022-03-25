Exclusive

Inspirational mum Helen gets unforgettable Mother's Day surprise on Heart Breakfast

25 March 2022, 17:02

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Watch Heart Breakfast listener Helen receive a morning she won't forget on our Mother of All Shows.

An inspirational Heart Breakfast listener was treated to the ultimate Mother's Day surprise on today's show.

Helen Marasha co-founded Big Kid Foundation, which is a black-led charity helping to equip young people at risk of social exclusion and youth violence to fulfil their own potential.

She has now raised over £1million to support young people in London, and led the charge in acquiring BIGKID’s first building and youth community hub in Brixton.

Heart's Mark Wright turned up at Helen's door
Heart's Mark Wright turned up at Helen's door. Picture: Heart

As well as being a Director of the charity, Helen is also a dedicated mum to two young daughters who she shares with husband Shaninga, as well as their family puppy Buddy.

So to thank Helen for being an amazing role model to her girls, as well as being a mentor to hundreds of young people, Heart Breakfast wanted to give her a Mother’s Day treat she wouldn’t forget – a morning packed full of speedy surprises, thanks to Talk Talk and their new speeds.

Starting off the 'Mother of All Shows', Heart’s Mark Wright turned up at Helen’s door, with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden speaking to her live from the studio.

Gino D'Acampo turned up in Helen's kitchen
Gino D'Acampo turned up in Helen's kitchen. Picture: Heart
Helen's family were taken to school in a Ferrari
Helen's family were taken to school in a Ferrari. Picture: Heart

As a keen baker, she was then treated to a Kitchen Aid mixer, as well as a Le Creuset baking set.

Helen then got the surprise of her life when she walked into her kitchen to find Gino D’Acampo cooking her breakfast.

If that wasn’t enough, a Ferrari then showed up at her door to take the kids to school, so she could enjoy a pamper session at home.

Taking part in Heart Breakfast’s Wake Up And Win, Helen then managed to win money for her charity.

Helen played Heart's Wake Up And Win for her charity
Helen played Heart's Wake Up And Win for her charity. Picture: Heart

The mum-of-two also won a Dyson hair dryer, Supercar driving experience, a fabulous bouquet of flowers, and even a Spa break with overnight stay at a Q hotel.

Finally, Helen and her family were treated to a trip to Rome where she will be reunited with her aunt Leila, who she hasn’t seen for about 10 years!

You can watch the full video in the player above.

