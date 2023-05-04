Exclusive

Peter Andre breaks silence after he's pictured holding hands with Caprice

4 May 2023, 12:33

Peter Andre has opened up about THAT Caprice photo

Peter Andre joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Peter Andre has spoken out for the first time after he was spotted holding hands with model Caprice Bourret in Ibiza.

The pictures were shared by publications earlier this week and saw the friends sitting outside a luxury hotel.

But when Peter joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning, he was quick to set the record straight.

Jamie then asked: "You are in Ibiza together having lunch together, staring into each other’s eyes."

Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Peter replied: "You guys do know what that's about, right? Let's have a guess.

"Caprice is an old friend but that is actually a scene from a film, for Hallmark in America.

"The whole scene is quite good. I'm playing a nice little Spanish man called Carlos. It's very romantic.

"You're going to see me as Carlos. Am I doing the accent well? She's an old friend - I saw the picture this morning."

Talking about his wife Emily, Peter added: "Obviously Emily knew about this film from ages ago."

As Amanda and Jamie said they thought they'd found up some gossip, he replied: "Unfortunately, it's nothing amazing"

Elsewhere in the chat, Pete opened up about his new children’s book Super Space Kids: Save Planet, which is based on the bedtime stories Peter created for his own children.

The characters are named after his two children with Emily, Millie and Theo.

Watch the whole interview in the player above.

Heart Breakfast, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home

Rescue dog walks 40 miles across country to his old family home

Lifestyle

Denise Welch is friends with some very famous faces

Denise Welch: Net worth, career and sons revealed

Showbiz

Vicky Wright has passed away

Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Showbiz

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Why isn't Married at First Sight Australia on tonight and when is the reunion?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

A waiter has hit out at her old company

Waiter fired after receiving £3,500 tip from customer

Lifestyle

A woman has shared her lunchbox hack

Mum divides opinion after admitting she prepares five weeks of school lunches at a time

Lifestyle

Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby

Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink midi skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Joe Swash has opened up about Stacey Solomon's reaction to I'm A Celebrity

Joe Swash shares Stacey Solomon's sweet reaction to I'm A Celebrity return

Showbiz

Cadbury recall desserts over fears of listeria

Cadbury and Müller recall desserts over fears of listeria

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Showbiz

The frustrated mother shared her clearing up tactics online.

Mum splits opinion after admitting she throws toys away if kids don't tidy them

Parenting