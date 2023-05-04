Exclusive

Peter Andre breaks silence after he's pictured holding hands with Caprice

Peter Andre has opened up about THAT Caprice photo

Peter Andre joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Peter Andre has spoken out for the first time after he was spotted holding hands with model Caprice Bourret in Ibiza.

The pictures were shared by publications earlier this week and saw the friends sitting outside a luxury hotel.

But when Peter joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning, he was quick to set the record straight.

Jamie then asked: "You are in Ibiza together having lunch together, staring into each other’s eyes."

Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Peter replied: "You guys do know what that's about, right? Let's have a guess.

"Caprice is an old friend but that is actually a scene from a film, for Hallmark in America.

"The whole scene is quite good. I'm playing a nice little Spanish man called Carlos. It's very romantic.

"You're going to see me as Carlos. Am I doing the accent well? She's an old friend - I saw the picture this morning."

Talking about his wife Emily, Peter added: "Obviously Emily knew about this film from ages ago."

As Amanda and Jamie said they thought they'd found up some gossip, he replied: "Unfortunately, it's nothing amazing"

Elsewhere in the chat, Pete opened up about his new children’s book Super Space Kids: Save Planet, which is based on the bedtime stories Peter created for his own children.

The characters are named after his two children with Emily, Millie and Theo.

Watch the whole interview in the player above.

