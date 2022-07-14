Sheridan Smith says she was ‘honoured’ to be part of The Railway Children Return

14 July 2022, 09:41

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Sheridan Smith joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast today.

Sheridan told Jamie and Amanda she was ‘thrilled’ to be part of The Railway Children Return on Heart Breakfast this morning.

The 41-year-old is starring as Annie in the brand new film which is a sequel to the original movie released back in 1970.

Opening up about joining the show alongside original cast member Jenny Agutter, Sheridan said: “I was so flattered to be asked, my mum and dad were fans of the original, so when they came to me and said I was going to play Jenny’s daughter…”

She added: “It’s set in World War Two and it’s a beautiful, family fun and heart warming story and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

The Railway Children Return is out on 15 July 2022.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

