Exclusive

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden surprise Abby's Heroes charity with £55,584

31 March 2022, 09:35 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 09:43

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Heart's charity Global's Make Some Noise raised over £50,000 for Abby's Heroes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Founder of Abby’s Heroes charity Sally Randall joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this week.

Sally set up Abby’s Heroes in memory of her daughter Abby Randall, who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma at just eight years old in 2013.

After 23 rounds of chemotherapy, 50 days of radiotherapy, stem cell harvesting and pioneering surgery, Abby was officially declared in remission in 2014.

But the day after Christmas the same year, Abby’s cancer returned and she tragically died in May 2016.

Abby's Heroes aims to support children and their families, including bereaved families, who come under the care of the cancer wards at Southampton General Hospital.

As one of the small charities Global's Make Some Noise supports, Sally came by the studio to meet Jamie and Amanda, along with The Giles Family who have been helped by Abby’s Heroes.

Abby's Heroes were presented with a cheque for £55,584
Abby's Heroes were presented with a cheque for £55,584. Picture: Heart

Freddy Giles was 11 when he was diagnosed with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukaemia) in July last year.

His treatment required him to spend six-week sessions at the hospital and with COVID, he couldn’t have any visitors.

The first thing Abby’s Heroes did was send Freddy and his younger brother Stan, seven, some Lego so they could Facetime each other as they built their toys.

Abby’s Heroes also provided mum Laura and dad Ross with the equivalent of two months wages and a little extra to cover the added expense of buying hospital food.

Opening up about the support she received, Laura told Jamie and Amanda: “They used to feed us on a Tuesday with snacks.

“Saturday nights Freddy had pizza nights with his dad and they helped with costs, wages and were always there if you needed a little bit of assistance or help.”

After we asked our amazing listeners to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise, Jamie and Amanda were able to present Abby’s Heroes with an incredible £27,792.

Not stopping there, GMSN added to this and Heart were able to hand over a cheque for a whopping £55,584.

With that extra money, Abby’s Heroes will now be able to fund two years of their first ever Family Support Worker, providing vital emotional and practical support to families affected by cancer in Southampton hospital.

Sally said: “That’s bonkers, when you support small local charities it has such a big impact, it will go towards funding this role.”

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has given advice on fuel costs

Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

News

Chris Rock has broken his silence

Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith Oscars controversy

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Sheree Murphy has a famous husband

Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband

TV & Movies

Kelsey has shared a message about her late husband Tom Parker

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he 'changed so many lives' in new moving tribute

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning

Martin Lewis warns everyone to do three things before Friday's energy price rise

News

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate

The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death

Celebrities

Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle

Celebrities

Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago

Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

Celebrities

Holby City's final episode aired this week

Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo has revealed he's taking a break from This Morning

Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

TV & Movies

Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Lifestyle

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Events