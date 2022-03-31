Exclusive

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden surprise Harry's HAT charity with £56,700

31 March 2022, 09:34 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 09:44

Zach Watson

By Zach Watson

Global's Make Some Noise supports Harry HAT, with founder Caroline Coates joining Jamie and Amanda in the Heart Studio.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The founder of Harry’s HAT was left speechless when Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden presented her charity with a cheque for a whopping £56,700.

Caroline Coates set up Harry’s HAT back in 2017 after her son Harry was born with a condition called Hydrocephalus.

Hydrocephalus causes excess fluid to build up inside the skull, putting pressure on the brain.

After struggling to find support, Caroline’s aim was to raise awareness, fund frontline workers and connect families who are also going through the same thing.

Harry's HAT is supported by Heart's charity Global's Make Some Noise, and after meeting Caroline for the first time last October, Jamie and Amanda welcomed her back into the studio.

Alongside Caroline, Louise and her son Lucas, 11, joined Jamie and Amanda on Heart Breakfast.

Lucas was also diagnosed with Hydrocephalus shortly after being born and had his first brain surgery when he was just three months old, before going on to have 25 surgeries in total.

Harry's Hat has been surprised with over £50,000
Harry's Hat has been surprised with over £50,000. Picture: Heart

Louise messaged Caroline after hearing her on Heart on Make Some Noise Day, and said hearing them speak about Hydrocephalus on air made her feel less alone.

Over the past year, we’ve been raising money for Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

And the two families got a big surprise when Jamie then revealed a whopping £28,350 would be going to their charity, thanks to our very generous listeners.

Not stopping there, GMSN then added to this and presented Harry's HAT with a cheque worth a huge £56,700.

This money will cover a part-time Project Coordinator (the charity's first paid member of staff), plus project running costs including marketing, IT and books for families.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has given advice on fuel costs

Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

News

Chris Rock has broken his silence

Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith Oscars controversy

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Sheree Murphy has a famous husband

Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband

TV & Movies

Kelsey has shared a message about her late husband Tom Parker

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he 'changed so many lives' in new moving tribute

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning

Martin Lewis warns everyone to do three things before Friday's energy price rise

News

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate

The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death

Celebrities

Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle

Celebrities

Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago

Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

Celebrities

Holby City's final episode aired this week

Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo has revealed he's taking a break from This Morning

Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

TV & Movies

Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Lifestyle

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Events