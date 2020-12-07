You're invited to Mark Wright's Christmas Party... Monday-Thursday 7-10pm

Mark Wright is getting the Christmas Party started from Monday 7th December. Picture: Heart

The coronavirus pandemic isn't going to stop Wrighty from having a party - live from the Heart studio! Make sure you join him from your home, car, gym, or work

Mark Wright found fame as Essex's #1 party boy... and now he's bringing his love of a good night to Heart.

All the way until Christmas, his show is the big night out you've been craving since lockdown started in March - and you don't even need to get dressed up (unless you really want to!)

He'll be playing festive bangers and Club Classics from 7pm til 10pm Monday to Thursday all the way until Boxing Day.

So whether you're on a socially distanced evening walk; wrapped up warm inside wrapping presents; out and about running errands; or just unwinding at home after a busy day looking after the family or chilling out after work, make sure you tune in.

Tweet @thisisheart or text 82122 to let him know what your Christmas party is looking like tonight!

Whether you're kitchen partying, or wrapping presents, Mark has the perfect soundtrack. Picture: Heart

Listen to Heart on Global Player

Say 'Play Heart' to your smart speaker