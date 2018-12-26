Watch the full Heart Live with Ed Sheeran gig

Ed played for 45 minutes, performing some of his biggest hits. Picture: Heart

This year we welcomed a handful of Heart listeners to a very special Ed Sheeran gig. Now for the first time, you can watch his stunning performance in full.

Ed Sheeran, one of the world's biggest music stars, swapped stadiums for a tiny venue in November 2018.

The gig, Heart Live with Ed Sheeran, allowed the 27-year-old to reconnect with his roots of performing at tiny, intimate shows - and for the lucky few in the audience it was an unforgettable experience.

Now, for the first time, the concert can be seen in full.

Read more: Watch a man propose to his girlfriend at Heart Live with Ed Sheeran

It will also be broadcast in full, along with a special interview with Heart's Sian Welby, at 6pm on Boxing Day.