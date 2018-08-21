Heart's £30k Triple Play is BACK

21 August 2018, 17:39 | Updated: 21 August 2018, 18:10

Bruno Mars £30k Triple Play

Next week- we are giving YOU the chance to be a MASSIVE £30,000 richer!

Our HUGE game - ‘Heart’s 30K Triple Play’ – is back!!! From Tuesday – our FEEL GOOD artist is BRUNO MARS! 

  • When BRUNO MARS plays once – YOU can win £300 
  • When BRUNO MARS plays twice in a row – YOU can win £3000 
  • When BRUNO MARS plays three times in a row – YOU can win a life changing £30,000! 

Make sure you’re listening to Heart every weekday between 10am – 4pm - YOU could win a life changing £30,000! We guarantee £30,000 winners EVERY WEEK! 

Heart’s 30K Triple Play – starts Tuesday 28th August at 10am!

