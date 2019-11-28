Pussycat Dolls reunion: Nicole Scherzinger says 'stars aligned' to bring band back together

28 November 2019, 07:14 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 09:23

Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The Pussycat Dolls are reforming after 10 years apart - and Heart’s Ashley Roberts brought her bandmates Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberley Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar to the studio to meet Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

The Pussycat Dolls are heading out on tour after a ten-year hiatus - and they've already been dusting off their sexy routines.

The band, Nicole Scherzinger, 41, Kimberley Wyatt, 37, Jessica Sutta, 37, and Carmit Bachar, 45, joined Heart's Ashley Roberts, 37, on Thursday's Heart Breakfast to announce their exciting news.

Nicole, 41, said of the reunion: "This is two words ‘May Jer’.

"The stars have aligned and the Dolls are back together and we are here to announce our reunion tour."

The Pussycat Dolls are back after a 10 year break
The Pussycat Dolls are back after a 10 year break. Picture: Heart

Ashley, 38, said: "It's been ten years since we have all been sitting in a room. It’s timing, there’s unfinished business. We are ready. Its been ten years since our last tour."

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the US girlband explained that in the last ten years a lot has changed, in the music world, society and in their private lives, too.

Firstly, the some of the girls are mums now, including Kimberley, who gave birth six weeks ago.

She said: "I am so excited to share this with my family. There is nothing more empowering than being a Pussycat Doll on stage and I can’t wait to show my girls."

Nicole added: "We feel different as we are different. We’re women, we’ve all had extraordinary experiences, and lives.

"And we are happier as well, you do evolve and it is about self love, as well."

Ashley added: "A lot of time has passed, we’ve matured we’ve grown up and we are coming together as women with all that extra experience."

The girls added that their tour, scheduled for April next year, will feature "new music and a lot of new surprises", and that fans who have seen them before know they put on a great show - and this will be no different.

Hilariously, the band said that rehearsals felt like "riding an old bike".

Ashley explained: "We get to have the iconic music and the nostalgia, but put a little twist on it.

"In rehearsals we were all standing there and the music came on and we all started doing the movements together."

Jessica said: "The show will be hotter than ever."

