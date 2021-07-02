QUIZ: How well do you really know the Spice Girls?

Do you know your Wannabe from your Stop? Take our Spice Girls quiz. Picture: PA Images

From greatest hits to music videos, put your Spice Girls knowledge to the test.

Heart's Emma Bunton is chatting all things the Spice Girls on Sunday evening to mark 25 years since their debut single Wannabe was released.

Along with her bandmates Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham, Emma shot to fame in the late 90s, selling more than 23 million copies of their first album Spice.

After going on hiatus in 2000, they reunited in 2007 for a worldwide concert tour, before they joined together again to perform at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

So, to celebrate the greatest girl group of all time, we’re putting your knowledge to the test.

Think you know you’re Sporty from your Baby? Check out our Spice Girls quiz below and see how you do…

Join Emma, this Sunday from 7pm for Heart Celebrates 25 Years of the Spice Girls... only on Heart.