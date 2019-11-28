What happened with The Pussycat Dolls and why did they break up?

Why did The Pussycat Dolls breakup? Picture: Getty/Heart

The Pussycat Dolls have announced they are back together and heading on tour, but why did they split in the first place?

The Pussycat Dolls announce on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that they are getting back together for a tour, ten years after going their separate ways.

In 2010, the girl band officially announced they were going their separate ways, with many of them looking to launch solo careers.

At this time, the girls were a well established band, with hits such as Don’t Cha, I Don’t Need A Man and Buttons under their belts.

The Pussycat Dolls are back together and heading our on tour. Picture: Heart

At the time, there were reports and speculation of tension between the girls in the band due to lead singer Nicole Scherzinger taking centre stage on tracks, in music videos and on stage.

Carmit Bachar was the first to leave the group in 2008, while Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, Ashley Roberts and Nicole said goodbye to the group two years later.

At the time, Nicole said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest when asked what was happening in the group: “A couple of the girls have left the group, because they want to do their own projects and stuff.

“It’s up to them what they want to do, and I just think, whatever makes them happy, we’ve been at it for a strong six years.”

There were reports of tensions between the girl band members. Picture: Getty

She went on to add: “It’s not easy. I love it, and I am grateful for it. But I think that it’s just time for people to do their own thing.”

A year before the split was confirmed, Melody made headlines after she appeared to go off-script on stage with a thinly-veiled rant.

During the outburst, she said: “I'm Melody and I'm a native of Phoenix, Arizona. Let me give a shout-out to my family. Thank you for supporting me, even if I'm not featured. You know what I'm saying?"

Melody Thornton admitted she found being in the girl band "challenging". Picture: PA

Melody has since reflected on her time in the girl band, and in 2019 told Lorraine the time in the band was “challenging” and that not being able to show off her greatest asset – her singing voice – affected her confidence.

She told the presenter earlier in 2019: “They said we’re going to have Nicole do all of the recording, you’re going to have to learn and dance with the rest of these girls.

“For me, it really affected my confidence because I wasn’t using my best asset, and people were getting to know me for something that I didn’t do. And I was the weakest dancer, so it was challenging.”

The girl band split in 2010. Picture: Getty

Whatever happened while the girls were in the band, in 2015, Nicole insisted that most of them were still close.

During an interview with Wendy Williams in 2015, she said: “We weren’t always close, because we were together, and they didn’t even put sleep in our schedules. So, we were like a family.

“We got on each other’s nerves but now that time is passed we actually keep in touch and we’re close. You grow up! We’re women now, it’s all about the love. I keep in touch with most of them.”

The girls are heading out on tour next year. Picture: Heart

The girls are now turning over a new leaf, announcing their reunion and tour.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Nicole said: "This is two words - ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we're here to announce our reunion tour."

Ashley went on to say: "I think it's just the timing. The stars aligned, there's been unfinished business, it's been 10 years since we've all gotten back together. And we were ready to do it."

