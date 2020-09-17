Bradley Walsh set to host Blankety Blank reboot 18 years after it went off air

Bradley Walsh will be fronting a new series of Blankety Blank. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

Blankety Blank is coming back for a brand new series, according to TV sources.

It’s good news if you’re a fan of retro game shows, as Blankety Blank is making a comeback almost two decades after the last episode.

And following on from hosting legends Sir Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Paul O’Grady, Bradley Walsh will be fronting the reboot.

According to The Mirror, BBC bosses have commissioned a pilot of the programme after The Chase star agreed to host.

A source told the publication: “Bradley is honoured to be following in the footsteps of such great presenters and TV legends.

Blankety Blank was launched in 1979. Picture: PA Images

“It's a lot of pressure reviving such a well-loved format but Bradley's up for it. If the pilot goes well - and everyone expects it will be a roaring success - a full series will follow.”

The show was originally presented by Sir Terry Wogan from its debut in 1979 until 1983 and was then replaced by Les Dawson until 1990.

Paul O’Grady fronted the revival as alter-ego Lily Savage from 1997 to 1999 and then from 2001 to 2002 when it jumped over to ITV.

We last saw the show for a one-off Christmas special hosted by David Walliams, who was joined by guests Anne Robinson, Louis Walsh, Lesley Joseph, Joe Lycett, Brooke Vincent and the Chuckle Brothers.

Lily Savage presenter Blankety Blank in 1997. Picture: PA Images

If you’re not familiar with the game, contestants from the public were tasked with filling in the missing word from a sentence.

With six celebrity guests on the panel, the players then bagged a point if any of the stars gave the same answer.

The winner often came away with a terrible prize, or got to take home the iconic Blankety Blank chequebook.

This comes as Family Fortunes returns to our screens this weekend.

Hosted by Gino D’Acampo, the rebooted show will see two families battle it out through a series of rounds to guess the most popular replies to survey-based questions.

They'll be competing for the chance to win single, double and 'big money', and will also be able to win extra prizes along the way.

Speaking about his new role on the show, Gino recently told us: “I entered it as Gino and thought ‘if I’m going to do this, it’s going to be done my way,’ without too much studying or watching.

“I really went there to play more than present.”

Speaking about his predecessors Vernon Kay and Les Dawson, the dad-of-three went on: “They did an amazing job and everybody loved Les and Vernon when they did it.

“But I wanted to do it as Gino, I didn’t want to get any tips and I didn’t even talk to Les or Vernon because I didn’t want to be influenced by them.”

