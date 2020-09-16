How to apply for Strictly Come Dancing studio audience tickets 2020

16 September 2020, 17:04

You can now apply to be in the audience of this year's Strictly Come Dancing
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How do you apply for Strictly Come Dancing audience tickets this year and what are the new rules?

Strictly Come Dancing is going ahead for 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic doing its best to bring our favourite TV shows to a halt.

The BBC have recently announced that there will be a studio audience for the live shows, but that applications and seating will be different this year under new Government guidelines.

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 confirmed line-up

How do I apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tickets?

You can apply for Strictly Come Dancing tickets from now until 10pm on September 20.

Due to social distancing rules, tickets this year will be allocated in groups of four, which means family bubbles and households can attend together.

You can apply for four tickets for each show, but if you are successful, you will only be picked to attend one of the live recordings.

People can also not apply for smaller groups of four in order to make the most of space in the studio.

People in bubbles will be allocated a seat at a cabaret table or on the balcony if they are successful.

Ticket applications are free, and will be selected in a random draw.

If I am successful, what are the new rules?

If you are successful getting tickets for Strictly 2020, you will be required to wear a face covering while in the studio and during the recording – plain black coverings are encouraged.

People who are successful getting tickets will be granted permission to the studio recording, and so do not need to arrive early to queue.

Instead, each family or household bubble will be given a set arrival time.

You can find all the details and the application from Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tickets here.

