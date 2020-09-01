Strictly Come Dancing 2020 confirmed line-up: Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Max George announced

By Alice Dear

Strictly Come Dancing 2020's contestants are slowly being revealed during the lead up to this year's show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will go ahead this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic doing its best to bring the hit BBC dance show to a halt.

And now, with the show just around the corner, this year's celebrity contestants are starting to be revealed.

This week, on The One Show, Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Max George were confirmed as the first contestants taking to the dance floor.

Who has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin is a 60-year-old English actress best known for her roles in Jonathan Creek, Men Behaving Badly, Blue Murder and Life Begins.

Speaking of going on Strictly Come Dancing on The One Show, Caroline said she was scared, but also excited about the upcoming experience.

Caroline had some dance training when she was younger, studying ballet between the ages of three to 12, but she admits: "My knees are 50 years older than last time I attempted any of it!"

Jason Bell

American football player Jason Bell has also been revealed as one of the contestants for Strictly 2020.

Jason, 42, has played for the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, but will be hitting the dance floor in a matter of weeks.

The American sports star said he was "thrilled" as he is a huge fan of the dancing show.

Jason's wife and six-year-old daughter are said to be excited and "ready to support him".

Max George

The Wanted's Max George will also take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Max follows in the steps of his former bandmate, Jay McGuinness, who won the show in 2015.