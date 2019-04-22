Eastenders star Aaron Sidwell ENGAGED to girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner

British Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The soap actor, best known for playing Steven Beale, announces the news on social media with a loved-up snap

Eastenders actor Aaron Sidwell has announced his engagement to girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner on Instagram with a sweet snap of the couple kissing in the middle of London's Carnaby Street.

The 30-year-old, best known for playing troubled character Steven Beale, posted the cute photo on social media last night along with the caption: “Here’s to the future Mrs Sidwell #SheSaidYes.”

Fans and fellow co-stars were quick to send their well wishes to the duo, commenting on the loved-up picture that showed off Tricia's sparkling new ring.

Louise Mitchell actress Tilly Keeper wrote: “Congratulations,” in between two love hearts.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, added: “Congratulations.”

The actor who played Ben Mitchell, Harry Reid, commented: “My boy”.

Former Emmerdale actress Verity Rushworth said: “Yeeeeeeeeessss !!!!!! I knew when I walked in to the dressing room mid smooch that something special was in the air !!! So chuffed for you both xxx All our love xxxxx.”

Tracy Beaker actress, Dani Harmer, added: “Yay congratulations dude!! Lots of love!!!! Xxxx.”

It’s been reported that Aaron chose the famous London location to propose as the pair met and fell in love while working on Carnaby Street: The Musical.

He joined the production in 2013, five years after his first exit from Eastenders.

But after re-joining the soap in 2016, his character Steven Beale was killed off a year later.

Aaron has since opened up about his time on Eastenders, admitting that he “didn’t belong” in soaps the same way he did on the stage.

Speaking to The Daily Star, he said: "I don't want to do a soap again. It wasn't a discipline I enjoyed. I mean, I admire the actors on there who are so instinctive that they can do it, but I was definitely ready to go.”

He added: "There was a lot of negativity around and my storylines did meander for me. I also think the soap actors can sometimes get taken for granted too.

"I always felt like I didn't belong there quite as much as I do in a theatre environment. Doing theatre means you get to push boundaries a little more, and there's always something new to discover."

Aaron was previously married to Grace Isted. They have two daughters, Matilda, 10, and Isla, seven.