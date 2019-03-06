EastEnders’ Dotty Cotton actress Molly Conlin teases return to BBC soap following dramatic transformation

Molly Conlin played Dotty ion EastEnders nine years ago. Picture: Instagram/Molly Conlin

By Alice Dear

EastEnders’ actress Molly Conlin looks like a different person nine years on, and is making a return to acting.

EastEnders has known its fair share of evil characters over the years, but none as bad as little Dotty Cotton.

During her time on the soap, Dotty – played by actress Molly Conlin – got up to all sorts of trouble, and even teamed up with her dad to try and poison Dot at one time.

Dotty left Walford in 2010, and has not returned since.

Now, the actress behind the iconic little girl is 18 years old, and looks like a different person.

Dotty Cotton was one of the worst villains of Walford. Picture: BBC

Molly Conlin has told Heart she would love to return to EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/Molly Conlin

Following EastEnders, Molly took a break from acting to concentrate on her education.

However, Molly is now looking to take a step back into showbiz, or even return to the hit BBC soap.

Molly told Heart.co.uk: “Yes I am making a return to acting!”

When asked whether she’d like to return to EastEnders, Molly said: “Of course I would.”

Molly Conlin is returning to acting after a nine year break. Picture: Instagram/Molly Conlin

Viewers are also hoping to see the return of Dotty on the soap.

After the character was mentioned in a recent episode of EastEnders, viewers took to Twitter to share their own theories.

One fan speculated EastEnders would bring Dotty back to con grandmother Dot out of her money, while another hoped Dotty would return, but as a reformed person.