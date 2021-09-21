Who is Maggie? Meet Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

GBBO 2021 contestant Maggie is excited to be taking on the Bake Off tent as one of this year’s hopefuls. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

From her job as a retired nurse and midwife, to where Maggie’s from - here’s everything you need to know about the GBBO contestant.

Stepping into the famous Bake Off tent along with 11 other contestants, Maggie is hoping her passion for a well baked loaf will see her crowned Star Baker on bread week.

Maggie from Great British Bake Off 2021 used to work as a nurse and midwife. Picture: Channel 4

So what do we need to know about keen baker and contestant Maggie? Here’s all the important facts including her high-pressure job, age and her very active lifestyle away from the kitchen:



Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Maggie and where is she from?

Maggie is a massive fan of cooking and experimenting in the kitchen at home, making her star baker at home all the time.

One of Maggie’s favourite things to bake is bread meaning she’s going for first place with Paul and Prue when it comes to dough.

Away from baking, Maggie has quite the adventurous lifestyle as she enjoys canoeing, kayaking and sailing. And when she’s not on the water, she’s off exploring the UK and seeking other adventures.

How old is GBBO contestant Maggie and where is she from?

Maggie is one of 2021’s older contestants at the age of 70. You’ll find her living her life in the beautiful countryside of Dorset.

What is Great British Bake Off contestant Maggie’s job?

The pressure of the GBBO tent should be no problem for Maggie as she’s a retired nurse and midwife.

Is Maggie on Instagram?

Since joining the GBBO tent, Maggie has also joined Instagram! Check out her bakes over @maggietheseasidebaker.

