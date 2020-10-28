Who left the Great British Bake Off last night?

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin 6:30am - 10am
28 October 2020, 08:55
Mark Lutton left the Great British Bake Off tent last night after failing to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood during Japanese week.
Mark became the latest contestant to leave the Bake Off tent last night.
The baker, who was a firm favourite with viewers, failed to impress the judges during Japanese week, with Paul Hollywood calling his showstopper "inedible".
Since leaving, Mark has shared a goodbye letter, where he called his time on the Bake Off the "happiest experiences of my life".
He added that he was "humbled" by the love and support shown to him from the viewers, and said he was proud to have "bought joy to your screens".
Lottie was named star baker last night after her adorable jiggly cake blew Paul and Prue away.
“To the viewers, I am humbled by all the love and support you have shown me throughout…”— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 27, 2020
Here’s a farewell letter from marvellous Mark to all the Bake Off fans at home. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/XWmH9FtAHP
The bakers eliminated from the tent so far are:
Linda
Loriea
May
Rowan
Sura
Mark L
Still in the race to become 2020's Great British Bake Off winner is:
Peter
Marc
Lottie
Dave
Hermine
Laura