Who left the Great British Bake Off last night?

Mark was the latest contestant to leave the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Mark Lutton left the Great British Bake Off tent last night after failing to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood during Japanese week.

Mark became the latest contestant to leave the Bake Off tent last night.

The baker, who was a firm favourite with viewers, failed to impress the judges during Japanese week, with Paul Hollywood calling his showstopper "inedible".

Since leaving, Mark has shared a goodbye letter, where he called his time on the Bake Off the "happiest experiences of my life".

He added that he was "humbled" by the love and support shown to him from the viewers, and said he was proud to have "bought joy to your screens".

Lottie was named star baker last night after her adorable jiggly cake blew Paul and Prue away.

“To the viewers, I am humbled by all the love and support you have shown me throughout…”

Here’s a farewell letter from marvellous Mark to all the Bake Off fans at home. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/XWmH9FtAHP — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 27, 2020

Who has already left Bake Off?

The bakers eliminated from the tent so far are:

Linda

Loriea

May

Rowan

Sura

Mark L

Who is still competing in Bake Off?

Still in the race to become 2020's Great British Bake Off winner is:

Peter

Marc

Lottie

Dave

Hermine

Laura