Who left the Great British Bake Off last night?

28 October 2020, 08:55

Mark was the latest contestant to leave the Bake Off tent
Mark was the latest contestant to leave the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mark Lutton left the Great British Bake Off tent last night after failing to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood during Japanese week.

Mark became the latest contestant to leave the Bake Off tent last night.

The baker, who was a firm favourite with viewers, failed to impress the judges during Japanese week, with Paul Hollywood calling his showstopper "inedible".

Since leaving, Mark has shared a goodbye letter, where he called his time on the Bake Off the "happiest experiences of my life".

He added that he was "humbled" by the love and support shown to him from the viewers, and said he was proud to have "bought joy to your screens".

Lottie was named star baker last night after her adorable jiggly cake blew Paul and Prue away.

Who has already left Bake Off?

The bakers eliminated from the tent so far are:

Linda

Loriea

May

Rowan

Sura

Mark L

Who is still competing in Bake Off?

Still in the race to become 2020's Great British Bake Off winner is:

Peter

Marc

Lottie

Dave

Hermine

Laura

Great British Bake Off News

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

The pasty challenge caused quite a stir last night...

Great British Bake Off sparks debate after 'despicable' pasty challenge
Nadiya Hussain has had her say on Matt Lucas' Bake Off debut

Nadiya Hussain praises ‘unexpected’ new Bake Off host Matt Lucas after criticism
Paul Hollywood has made a fortune over the years

Paul Hollywood net worth: How much does the Great British Bake Off judge earn?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Coronation Street has recast Summer Spellman

Coronation Street’s Summer Spellman recast after Matilda Freeman quits
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have welcomed their first child

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt baby: Love Island couple reveal details of newborn daughter

Celebrities

Chrissy Teigan has explained why she shared her miscarriage story

Chrissy Teigen explains why she shared photos of heartbreaking miscarriage in emotional essay

Celebrities

How to apply to appear on Married at First Sight

How to apply for Married at First Sight UK

This is what happened after the Married at First Sight UK finale

Married at First Sight UK season 6: What happened after the show?
Viewers have been asking whether The Sister is based on a true story

Is The Sister based on a true story?