Who won Bake Off last year and which contestants were in the final? Here's what we know...

If you’ve already made your way through the whole of Netflix, you’ll be glad to hear The Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens.

It was unclear whether the show would be able to go ahead with the current social distancing rules, but luckily Channel 4 found their way around it.

But as we watch another bunch of baking hopefuls try their best to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, who won the show last year? Here’s what we know…

Who was The Great British Bake Off winner 2019?

After ten weeks in the Bake Off tent, David Atherton was crowned 2019's winner.

David, Steph and Alice were in the 2019 GBBO final. Picture: Channel 4

David was joined in the final by Alice Fevronia and Steph Blackwell, which included chocolate cake and stilton souffle.

The trio were first asked to bake a decadent chocolate cake, before the technical challenge asked them to create a twice-baked stilton souffle.

Finally in the showstopper, the contestants made a visual illusion picnic basket using cakes, sweet breads and biscuits.

David managed to take the crown despite never having won star baker, while Steph had been given the accolade four times throughout the series.

After he won, the international health adviser from London, said: "Week on week other people were stronger.

"I was always the underdog and yet I just managed to get through.

"All of it is a bit surreal and I am still trying to process it, but the whole Bake Off journey is non-stop and part of it is just having the stamina.

"Honestly it was never in my mind that I thought I could win this. I have had daydreams of winning Bake Off for about 10 years. The judges always loved my presentation but not my flavours."

At the end of the episode, judge Paul Hollywood said: "Well done mate you smashed it…

"He has gone from nothing to win the whole thing - it's priceless, absolutely priceless, he should be really proud of himself. I think he has done an amazing job."

Fellow judge Prue Leith added: "David is an extraordinary baker and I am so full of admiration for him.

"Right from the beginning he has never lost his temper he has always been very neat and organised. It was really a question of the tortoise catching the hare. He just steadily went on and won."

Geography teacher Alice also said: "David just blew us out of the water - the best baker won. I am so happy and really proud of myself and I can really leave with my head held high. It's just the best feeling."

While shop assistant Steph added: "I have made some amazing lifelong friends. It's just really been the most incredible experience ever."

The finale was watched by an average live audience of 6.9 million viewers, which was down on the 7.5 million people who tuned in to the year before.