Lucy McHugh Suspect Denies Murder

A care worker has pleaded not guilty to the murder of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh who was found stabbed to death in Southampton woodland.

Stephen Nicholson, of no fixed address, also entered a not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court to a charge of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 2012.

The 24-year-old was remanded in custody until his trial which was fixed to start on June 18.

The body of 13-year-old Lucy was found at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26 last year. She had left her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, at about 9am the previous day.