Lucy McHugh Suspect Denies Murder

10 January 2019, 15:08 | Updated: 10 January 2019, 15:10

Lucy McHugh Southampton murder victim

A care worker has pleaded not guilty to the murder of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh who was found stabbed to death in Southampton woodland.

Stephen Nicholson, of no fixed address, also entered a not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court to a charge of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 2012.

The 24-year-old was remanded in custody until his trial which was fixed to start on June 18.

The body of 13-year-old Lucy was found at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26 last year. She had left her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, at about 9am the previous day.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Debenhams chairman resigns and CEO voted off board after plunge in sales

UK & World

'Huge relief' as loans scrapped for forced marriage victims

UK & World

Jayden Moodie, 14, was murdered 'in cold blood' and was not in a gang, family says

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News