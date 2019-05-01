St Mary's Stadium To Host England Euro 2020 Qualifier

1 May 2019, 14:28 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 14:29

Gareth Southgate World Cup semi-final

England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo will be played at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

The Football Association announced in March that the Three Lions' third home qualifier would be played away from Wembley.

The September 10 clash against Kosovo will be the second time St Mary's has hosted a senior men's fixture, following the 2-2 Euro 2004 qualifying draw with Macedonia in 2002.

England played at Leeds' Elland Road in a pre-World Cup friendly against Costa Rica last summer and took on Switzerland at the King Power Stadium in Leicester after the tournament.

Gareth Southgate's men will face Bulgaria at Wembley on September 7 in their first match after June's inaugural Nations League Finals.

England kicked off their Euro 2020 qualification campaign with a 5-0 home win against the Czech Republic, before overcoming Montenegro 5-1.

 

