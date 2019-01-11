Tributes To Woman Killed by Car In Southampton

11 January 2019, 16:26 | Updated: 11 January 2019, 16:39

Lucy Charlton

A family tribute's been paid to a woman who died after being hit by a car in Southampton.


26-year-old Lucy Charlton from Warren Avenue in Southampton was struck by a Ford Fiesta on The Avenue at 1.40am, on January 5.

Her family have paid tribute to her.

They said: "Lucy will be deeply missed by all her friends and family.

"She lived life to the full and has been taken far too early from us. Sleep tight, love you forever."

A police investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44190005121, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

