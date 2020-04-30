Amazing fundraisers take on challenges across Wales

Shane Williams Sponsored Cycle. Picture: Shane Williams

Across the country, there have been some incredible feats to raise vital funds.

Wales rugby legend Shane Williams took on a 774 mile bike ride in his house to raise cash for the NHS, the Wooden Spoon and Velindre charities. The 774 miles represents the distance he would have covered as part of the various events he had planned to take part in this year.

We did it! 774 miles in 7 days! @GoZwift Great support from start to finish. Lots of money raised for great charities. You can still donate https://t.co/hIbqzpP2xf pic.twitter.com/itibt438l0 — Shane Williams (@ShaneWilliams11) April 28, 2020

Gwyndaf Lewis's 50k run challenge is in memory of his mother Undeg Lewis who has sadly passed away from Coronavirus, with funds going to the Hywel Dda Health Board charity.

Ma'r un ma i Mam 😘https://t.co/iInHXky1Ju — Gwyndaf Lewis (@GwyndafL) April 28, 2020

Swimming coach David Tonge from Swansea covered 21 miles in his endless pool to help the NHS.

£4064!!!!!!!! OMG xxx WOW!!!!!!!!!



Here’s a few of the pain shots from yesterday 😂😂😂



This is my final push so please share.... It’s my birthday after all xxxx



THANK YOU AGAIN

THANK YOU NHS ❤️



Please share:https://t.co/8b2UFHbwxG pic.twitter.com/WZPiOheOL1 — Dave Tonge (@DAVET0NGE) April 24, 2020

Lewis Bradley, who's mother is the matron of the COVID-19 ward at Morriston Hospital, raised cash for the hospital with a 12 hour cycle.

Words can’t describe how I feel right now ❤️🌈 The pain (mostly last two hours) was offset by the amount of support,... Posted by Lewis Bradley on Saturday, 25 April 2020

Tarian Cymru is a group raising funds to purchase and distribute PPE to the NHS and frontline workers. Donations have already topped £50,000.

ANHYGOEL

Ni wedi cyrraedd £50,000! Diolch i chi gyd!

Targed nesaf: £100,000 Parhewch i gefnogi! Mwy o masgiau a visors yn cyrraedd heddiw!

INCREDIBLE

We have reached £50,000! Thanks to you!

Next target: £100,000 Continue to support us More masks and visors on the way today! pic.twitter.com/0pcpVcrPaD — Tarian Cymru (@TarianCymru) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile the "Feed the Heath" campaign to supply free meals to staff at Cardiff's Heath Hospital and other key workers across the city has raised over £60,000.