Great things that happened in Wales this week
10 April 2020, 13:19
At this challenging time, there have been incredible gestures up and down the country, as people come together.
Here are just a few of the positive things happening this week you might have missed.
Welsh rugby star returns to Wales to volunteer with NHS
Qualified doctor Jamie Roberts, who had been playing in South Africa, has come back to Wales to take a volunteer role with the NHS.
He's working as a clinical innovation fellow, working on communication and motivational projects
Privilege to be able to volunteer for the Cardiff & Vale NHS trust @CV_UHB— Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) April 8, 2020
The first three days have been busy and am witnessing first hand another level of work ethic,attitude and resilience by people in extraordinary circumstances. The machine that is the NHS is remarkable
£80,000 donated to Cardiff scheme to make sure vulnerable don't go hungry
The Admiral Group gave £50,000 to a project that will make sure vulnerable people in the city get deliveries of food. Meanwhile, two anonymous donors also gave £30,000 between them.
New appeal to support people in need with emergency food throughout the #COVID19 crisis kickstarted with donations of £80,000. @AdmiralUK pledge £50K to help Cardiff Food Appeal while 2 anonymous benefactors boost the pot with a further £30K— Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) April 8, 2020
More here https://t.co/zeUk37b1Ci
Legendary Welsh band announce NHS support gigs
Blackwood's Manic Street Preachers confirmed two shows at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena later this year. The first night will be free for NHS staff, while the second will see all ticket sales donated to NHS charities in Wales.
the Manics have announced 2 shows at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 4th & 5th Dec 2020.— ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) April 8, 2020
The first night will be a free show for NHS staff, the second, tickets on sale to the public, with all profits going to NHS Wales charities.
Tickets available on Friday 10th April @ 7pm.
Over £40,000 raised to provide meals for NHS staff at Heath Hospital
Local restaurants across Cardiff united to provide meals for staff at Wales' biggest hospital.
They are now producing thousands of meals a week after raising tens of thousands and have expanded their service to other hospitals and key services.
From a standing start last week, so far we have managed to produce 4,110 meals. This has only been possible with the help of some incredibly generous businesses and individuals 👏 We can't wait for what this week brings! Food today from @Juboraj_Group @waterlootea & @mywiwo 😊— FeedTheHeath (@FeedTheHeath) April 6, 2020
Cardiff Blues pledge tickets for NHS staff
Following a similar scheme from the city's football club last month, the rugby region announced they're making 5,000 tickets available for NHS staff in the area when games are back underway.
Today we are pleased to pledge 5,000 free tickets to the staff at @CV_UHB and @CwmTafMorgannwg .— Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) April 3, 2020
Your bravery is an inspiration to all of us.
For the rest of us, please stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives