Great things that happened in Wales this week

10 April 2020, 13:19

Jamie Roberts with NHS Staff
Jamie Roberts with NHS Staff. Picture: Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

At this challenging time, there have been incredible gestures up and down the country, as people come together.

Here are just a few of the positive things happening this week you might have missed.

  1. Welsh rugby star returns to Wales to volunteer with NHS

    Qualified doctor Jamie Roberts, who had been playing in South Africa, has come back to Wales to take a volunteer role with the NHS.

    He's working as a clinical innovation fellow, working on communication and motivational projects

  2. £80,000 donated to Cardiff scheme to make sure vulnerable don't go hungry

    The Admiral Group gave £50,000 to a project that will make sure vulnerable people in the city get deliveries of food. Meanwhile, two anonymous donors also gave £30,000 between them.

  3. Legendary Welsh band announce NHS support gigs

    Blackwood's Manic Street Preachers confirmed two shows at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena later this year. The first night will be free for NHS staff, while the second will see all ticket sales donated to NHS charities in Wales.

  4. Over £40,000 raised to provide meals for NHS staff at Heath Hospital

    Local restaurants across Cardiff united to provide meals for staff at Wales' biggest hospital.

    They are now producing thousands of meals a week after raising tens of thousands and have expanded their service to other hospitals and key services.

  5. Cardiff Blues pledge tickets for NHS staff

    Following a similar scheme from the city's football club last month, the rugby region announced they're making 5,000 tickets available for NHS staff in the area when games are back underway.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Neil Lennon: Celtic boss, backroom staff and executives take pay cut

News

Coronavirus: Clapham Common park benches taped off by council

UK & World

Coronavirus: Another 866 die with COVID-19 in England - bringing total to 8,114

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ant and Dec recreated The Arnolfini Portrait by Dutch artist Jan van Eyck.

Ant and Dec join latest craze and recreate famous painting during lockdown

Celebrities

Corrie star Simon Gregson has revealed he has coronavirus.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson reveals coronavirus battle and tells fans he feels 'awful'

TV & Movies

Silus was one of Hollyoaks' most iconic villains

Who did Silas kill in Hollyoaks and what happened to him?

TV & Movies

The homeware stores are allowed to stay open

Is B&Q and Homebase open over Easter weekend?

Lifestyle

Treat yourself and your family to an Easter mug cake over the bank holiday weekend

How to make a Easter mug cake with only five ingredients

Food & Health

Many people have noticed they are feeling more tired than usual

Why am I so tired? How lockdown can be making you feel fatigued

Lifestyle