Welsh Businesses Support Coronavirus Efforts

27 March 2020, 13:37 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 16:09

NHS staff receive food delivery
Picture: Emily Davies

Companies small and large right across Wales are making incredible gestures to help support the battle against Coronavirus. Here are just a few of the amazing things we've spotted this week.

Suppliers of Welsh vegetables and flowers Blas Y Tir have donated tonnes of Pembrokeshire Early potatoes to local NHS workers

Training provider ACT are helping residents at Velindre Cancer Centre stay in touch with their loved ones

The Royal Mint in Llantrisant who manufacture all the UK's coins (plus currency for other countries) have been at work making protective visors for the NHS

Award winning Penarth restauranteur James Sommerin delivered hundreds of meals to local NHS staff

Cardiff Burger chain The Grazing Shed created #FeedTheFrontline. They've been crowdfunding and co-ordinating for local food businesses to deliver meals to NHS workers

The School of Denitstry at Cardiff University worked with Tesco to donate toothpaste and other products which were then delivered by Dragon Taxis for use by NHS staff

Coach company Edwards are offering free transport for NHS staff to help them get to work

Carmarthenshire based food wholesaler Castell Howell have teamed up with Dragon Signs to feature the important Stay At Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives" message on their trucks

