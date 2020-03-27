Welsh Businesses Support Coronavirus Efforts

Picture: Emily Davies

Companies small and large right across Wales are making incredible gestures to help support the battle against Coronavirus. Here are just a few of the amazing things we've spotted this week.

Suppliers of Welsh vegetables and flowers Blas Y Tir have donated tonnes of Pembrokeshire Early potatoes to local NHS workers

THANK YOU NHS! 👏 We've donated 15 TONNES of our lovely Pembrokeshire Potatoes to each and every member of the 1200 members of staff at our local Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, read all about it here https://t.co/ZD5VaXQX2w @WalesOnline @tenbyobserver @WTelegraph @ITVWales pic.twitter.com/3NnN5ODtft — Blas y Tir (@blasytir) March 27, 2020

Training provider ACT are helping residents at Velindre Cancer Centre stay in touch with their loved ones

THANK YOU to @acttrainingltd for this wonderful act of kindness yesterday by donating a whole box of IPads to enable our patients to keep in contact with their family & friends whilst they are here at Velindre. We are incredibly thankful for this thoughtful & generous donation💙 pic.twitter.com/a6j5CJoiEX — VelindreCancerCentre (@VelindreCC) March 26, 2020

The Royal Mint in Llantrisant who manufacture all the UK's coins (plus currency for other countries) have been at work making protective visors for the NHS

#PositiveNews. Our engineers are mass producing @NHS approved medical visors and the first batch are now in use at The Royal Glamorgan Hospital. We've also donated PPE equipment to our local NHS to protect front line workers https://t.co/4UizzrfYLQ @CwmTafMorgannwg @PublicHealthW pic.twitter.com/uyRMj3PDNx — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) March 27, 2020

Award winning Penarth restauranteur James Sommerin delivered hundreds of meals to local NHS staff

Massive thanks #restaurantjamessommerin for the huge food drop! Lots of happy faces around the hospital! We are all very grateful for your kindness and generosity at this time, it means more to us than you will ever know😘 #nhs #feedthefrontline #michelinstar #covid-19 @CV_UHB pic.twitter.com/jxa5ZFtV4Y — Emily Davies (@em_boh) March 24, 2020

Cardiff Burger chain The Grazing Shed created #FeedTheFrontline. They've been crowdfunding and co-ordinating for local food businesses to deliver meals to NHS workers

Feeding the frontline! From last nights food drop to the Meau Ward in Llandough.



Thanks to @bangkokcafe for providing tasty meals! 😃 pic.twitter.com/sHGtjOsSoQ — Feed the Frontline (@feedthefrontli1) March 26, 2020

Coffees courtesy of @bikebarcardiff dropped at the Heath Hospital’s Covid ward ☕️



We can’t put into words how amazing these teams are! pic.twitter.com/qIryGI7tqN — Feed the Frontline (@feedthefrontli1) March 27, 2020

The School of Denitstry at Cardiff University worked with Tesco to donate toothpaste and other products which were then delivered by Dragon Taxis for use by NHS staff

Coach company Edwards are offering free transport for NHS staff to help them get to work

We'd like to say thank you to our fantastic NHS staff by offering them free travel on our local bus service as of today 🙏💪🚌 pic.twitter.com/NQ5nKZcP9L — Edwards Coaches (@Edwardscoaches1) March 23, 2020

Carmarthenshire based food wholesaler Castell Howell have teamed up with Dragon Signs to feature the important Stay At Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives" message on their trucks