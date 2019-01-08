Fatberg the size of 6 double decker buses found in Devon

A massive fatberg has been found in a sewer in Sidmouth.

South West Water have found the 64 metre long fatberg under the Esplanade in Sidmouth.

It's the size of 6 double decker buses, and they say it's the biggest one they've EVER found in Devon and Cornwall.

It's the result of congealed fat, oil and wetwipes - among other items.

South West Water's director of wastewater Andrew Roantree says "Thankfully it has been identified in good time with no risk to bathing waters.

"If you keep just one new year’s resolution this year, let it be to not pour fats, oil or grease down the drain, or flush wet-wipes down the loo. The consequences can be significant - including sewer flooding in your own home".

It'll take teams around 8 weeks to get rid of it - and will see workers use special sewer jetting equipment as well as manual labour.

They will of course have to wear full breathing apparatus to carry out the work.

Work will start in February - South West Water say nearby businesses will not be affected by the removal and the esplanade will remain fully accessible with no impact to traffic.