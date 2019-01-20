Extra Patrols After Sheep Attacked In Horsted Keynes

Sussex Police are investigating after numerous sheep were attacked and killed by two dogs in Horsted Keynes.

Latest Sussex Police Statement

The dogs are described as being Alsatian/Foxhound type.

The incident occurred at Hillsdown Farm, Horsted Keynes, and we are appealing to anyone with information to please call 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 0354 of 13/01.

We have been out in the area today as part of our investigations and enquiries, if you have any information please approach us or call in as above.

This is the second such incident in the local area in recent weeks and we will be doing everything possible to identify the dogs and take action to prevent further attacks.

Inspector Jon Gross said:

"Someone will know who these dogs belong to and I would urge them to do the responsible thing and get in touch with us without delay."

Dog owners are reminded to keep their dogs on leads while out walking near livestock, and that sheep worrying is a crime. The owners and handlers of dogs that chase or attack sheep must be made aware of the serious consequences sheep worrying can have and be held accountable for their actions.