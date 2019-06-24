Second Attempted Rape At Brighton's Royal Pavilion Gardens

A 36-year-old man's been arrested on suspicion of trying to rape a woman early this morning (June 24) at Brighton's Royal Pavilion Gardens.

Shortly after 1am, police were called by the Royal Pavilion estates security team following concerns for a woman in distress, who was seen on CCTV to run off from the area.

A 36-year-old local man was detained by security staff prior to officers’ arrival, and arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. He remains in custody.

Brighton and Hove Police Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney said:

“We are aware this is the second report of such an incident at the same location in a relatively short space of time, and each case is being fully investigated. There is nothing to suggest the incidents are linked.

“We are working hard to establish the full circumstances in liaison with Brighton and Hove City Council.

“In the meantime, our priority is to locate the woman involved to ensure she is safe and that she receives any support she may need.”

A man appeared in court earlier this month accused of attacking a woman in the Royal Pavilion Gardens on June 8.