Heart Splash The Cash - FAQs and Rules

Heart Splash The Cash FAQs and Rules explained.

FAQs

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting CASH followed by your answer (A or B), to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2.

You must be 18 or over to play this Heart Network competition.

When do I enter?

Listen out to Heart every day for the latest competition question or check it out on Win+. Make sure you enter while a competition round is open. If you enter at the wrong time you won’t be entered but you may still be charged. Remember, text lines and Win+ entry close when you hear us play the alarm on-air, so don’t enter after you hear that - wait until we give you the next question to answer.

Can I enter by phone?

No, text and online via Heart’s Win+ platform are the only ways to enter this competition.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales only) and are located in Great Britain at the time of your entry. If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday / working outside of Great Britain?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

Do I have to be available to answer my phone to win?

Yes, you’ll need to be available to answer your phone once we’ve played the cash alarm at the end of the round you entered. This can happen at any point between 8am and 4pm on weekdays, (Monday - Friday). And the first thing you say as soon as you answer MUST be the phrase that pays: ‘Heart, Splash the Cash!’. Otherwise you’ll forfeit your prize and the money will be added to the prize fund for the next round.

What number will you call from?

We can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone if we call you. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. You just need to always answer your phone with ‘Heart, Splash the Cash’ between 8am and 4pm, on weekdays, (Moday – Friday).

How much can I win?

We start off with a £10,000 prize for each round. But if the entrant we randomly select once a round has closed doesn’t answer their phone with ‘Heart, Splash the Cash’ then we’ll add an additional £10,000 to the next round, and we’ll keep on adding £10,000 to the prize total each round until someone answers with that all-important phrase that pays. We’ll tell you exactly how much you can win every time we give you the entry details on-air.

Could my entry be picked at random at any point during the competition?

Your entry will only be valid for the round you enter. Once the alarm plays on air, we’ll reset the lines. You’ll need to enter again if you want to be included in the next draw, once we’ve given you a new question to answer.

So if the prize rolls over, do I need to enter again?

Yes, a new round is opened each time we have a winner, or each time we add another £10,000 to the prize and the question changes. You will need to enter that new round if you’d like to be eligible to win the prize amount available.

I just missed the question – what was it?

Don’t worry – keep listening to Heart as the presenter will regularly read out the question for that round. We would advise against finding questions on social media or other channels, as it may be incorrect or out of date. The best place to find the current question is live on Heart, or you can also find it online on Heart’s Win+ platform.

I sent the full answer to the question instead of ‘A’ or ‘B’ – will it still count

Yes, your entry will still count – as long as your message starts with the keyword CASH and the full answer is correct for the round that you’ve entered!

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. Remember, it can happen at any point between 8am and 4pm on weekdays, once the alarm has sounded on air.

I answered a call from Heart but lost out because I didn’t say the phrase that pays. Can I enter again?

Yes, as long as you don’t win you can enter again.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

Please note, if it turns out that you have insufficient funds to pay for your entry/ies and you are selected as a winner, your prize may be forfeited and we will have to remove it , or award your prize to another entrant, at our discretion, so please ensure you are able to pay for any entries you make to avoid unnecessary disappointment.

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after I sent my entry text

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt. If you chose to pay via Debit Card and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account, or you may have entered the billing details incorrectly, ie. billing address, CVV. Please contact your bank if in doubt. If payment via Apple Pay/Google Pay failed, you’ll need to contact your bank about this.

My online entry via Win+ failed but charges are still showing on my bank account

Even if your online entries via Win+ failed, the attempted transaction may still show on your bank account if you used debit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay. These transactions are pending and are likely to drop off your account after a few days. If the charges still haven’t dropped off after seven days, our Customer Support Team will be happy to help.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once - you can’t win again, but you’ll still be charged if you try to. We strongly advise against excessive use of the Premium Rate text lines.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org

‘Heart, Splash the Cash’ Promotion on the Heart Network – May 2024 – Specific Rules

1. The ‘Heart, Splash the Cash!’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 13th May 2024 to Friday 31st May 2024 on the Heart Network and online at www.heart.co.uk. Global is the Promoter. The Promotion will not run on Heart Dance, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s or Heart Scotland.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

3. We reserve the right to end the Promotion at any point before the end date once at least two winning entrants have been awarded. If we end the Promotion before Friday 31st May this will only occur once lines have closed for a particular round and someone has won the amount on offer.

Details of the Promotion:

4. There are two ways to enter the Promotion:

Via SMS text message

Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

5. Entry via SMS text message

5.1 To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword CASH, followed by your answer (A or B) to the question read out by the presenter on air, to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5.2 On entering the Promotion by SMS, you will receive text bouncebacks which confirm your entry and invite you to take part in offers for bonus entries. The details of these offers will be included in the bouncebacks and a full breakdown of how these offers work is detailed below in clause 7. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to any of these offers, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

5.3 You must text within the correct entry window of the Promotion round (as outlined in clause 10). Entries received before or after this time may not be eligible to win but may still be charged.

6. Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

6.1 To enter the Promotion via online entry (‘Online Entry’), you must use the Win+ platform to answer the question, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

6.2 To do so, you must visit the ‘Heart, Splash the Cash!’ Promotion page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk) and select your answer (A or B) to the question.



6.3 You must then complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP). The cost of the entry package you select will be made clear at the point of purchase and are as listed in clause 7.



6.4 You must complete your entry, including payment within the entry window of the Promotion round (as outlined in clause 10).



6.5 For the avoidance of doubt, entries purchased on Win+ will be entered into one round of the Promotion only, as is the case with entry by SMS text message.



7. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us, to check this please speak to your mobile network provider.



9. With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing):

9. 1 We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us.

9.2 We are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

9.3 As this is a Premium Rate Promotion, it is your responsibility to ensure you have sufficient credit on your phone to pay for this. In the event you enter and have insufficient credit to pay for your entry/entries, payment may be taken at a later date credit to pay for your entry/entries, payment may be taken at a later date.

10. With regard to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

11. The Text Message Line and Online Entry for each round of the Promotion will open as directed by the presenter(s) on air. They will close at the point that the ‘alarm’ plays on air, which can happen at any time between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. You must complete your entry / entries before the ‘alarm’ plays. A Promotion round can be open for a maximum of 72 hours.

12. Once the Text Line and Online Entry have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received (including entries from both SMS & Online Entry) during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and have the correct answer.

13. If you’re the randomly-selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable. If entries include the correct answer written in full instead of “A” or “B”, they will still count – misspellings and slight variations may be accepted at our discretion. The Producer’s decision on this is final, and no correspondence will be entered into in the case of dispute. Entries including more than one answer will be disqualified.

14. If the selected entry belongs to you, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. We may only call you once. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

15. You must answer the phone with the phrase: ‘Heart, Splash The Cash!’ (the “Winning Phrase”). For the avoidance of doubt, this must be the phrase that you say first as soon as you answer the phone. The producer’s decision is final and we will not be obliged to enter into any correspondence in the event of a dispute on this matter.

16. If you do not answer your phone, attempts to call you go to voicemail, you answer the phone without the Winning Phrase or answer with an incorrect version of the Winning Phrase, or the call is terminated as per clause 13, the prize money available in that round will not be won. Instead it will be rolled over to the next round. The total prize fund will thus increase by £10,000 each round until a randomly selected entrant answers the phone with Winning Phrase and wins the total prize fund. The prize fund will then be reset to £10,000 for any Promotion round that immediately follows.

17. In the last round of the Promotion, the prize money for that round cannot roll over and must be won by one entrant from the pool of entries into the round. In this case, an entry will be selected at random as per clause 11. If the randomly-selected entrant does not answer their phone with the correct Winning Phrase, another entry will be selected at random. This process will continue until an entrant successfully answers their phone with the correct Winning Phrase and a winning entrant is awarded.

18. For the avoidance of doubt, if we call you, we offer no guarantee of how this will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

19. At our absolute discretion, we may choose not to play every call and call attempt on air.

20. The number of Promotion rounds played each day will be decided by us in our sole discretion. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

21. For the avoidance of doubt, each Promotion round is separate with a different question to answer, a separate prize available, and the Text Message Line & Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

22. Promotion rounds may be open at any point during the Promotion’s duration (as directed by the on-air presenter) but the alarm will only ever sound to end that Promotion round between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. If the alarm doesn’t play before 4pm, the round will stay open overnight (or over the weekend, if applicable) until the alarm plays next.

23. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

24. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you, which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion.

25. We may also contact you up to six months after the date you are notified of your win to interview you retrospectively about your win and what you spent the money on. We may publish this interview on our websites and/or social media channels, along with any further photographs, videos and/or voicenotes that you may provide us with.

26. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

27. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

28.1 Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 12 paid entries per day (£24 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

28.2 Multiple entries are permitted across the Win+ platform up to a maximum of £25 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

29. For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS Text Message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

30. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

31. If you win a cash prize during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of that Promotion.

Prize:

32. The prize money available for each round is £10,000 unless the prize money has rolled over as per clause 15. The total prize amount available will increase by £10,000 for each round that a winning entrant is not awarded.

33. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you win, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

34. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

35. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

36. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

37. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection

38. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

39. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

40. When you enter a Promotion, you will be asked if you want to opt out of marketing for the same or similar Global Promotions. You may also be asked if you want to opt in to additional marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. As the case may be, if you choose to not opt out and/or opt in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

41. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

42. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

43. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.