Heart's Are You Smarter Than A Smart Speaker terms & conditions

Are You Smarter Than A Smart Speaker Ts&Cs. Picture: Getty Images

All the terms and conditions and FAQs for Heart's Are You Smarter Than A Smart Speaker.

1. The ‘Are You Smarter Than A Smart Speaker’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions).

The Promotion will run on Heart Network from 9th January 2023 – 27th January 2023. Global is the Promoter and the Prize Provider.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions. Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen to the Heart Breakfast show on the Heart Network between 09:00 and 10.00 on Monday 9th Januaryand between 0900 and 1000 on Friday 13th January and Friday 20thJanuary 2023 and text in with the keyword SMART to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’) when directed to by the presenter.

4. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line for each round (the “Promotion Round”) will be given out on air and in accordance with the times in Clause 5 below. Entries received before or after these times will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

5. There will be 3 Promotion Rounds in total as per the below:

5.1 Promotion Round 1

• Text Lines Open: Mon 9th Jan 09:00

• Text Lines Close: Mon 9th Jan 10:00

5.2 Promotion Round 2

• Text Lines Open: Fri 13th Sep 09:00

• Text Lines Close: Fri 13th Sep 10:00

5.3 Promotion Round 3

• Text Lines Open: Fri 20th Sep 09:00

• Text Lines Close: Fri 20th Sep 10:00

6. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

7. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

8. Within one hour of the closing time of the Text Message Line, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

9. If you are this entrant, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter, during which you will be required to answer general knowledge questions against your opponent (the smart speaker), as detailed below. This call will be pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

10. For each Promotion Round one randomly selected entrant will be brought to air to compete against a smart speaker (“Smart Speaker”)in a general knowledge quiz. The idea being that you will need to answer the questions correctly and before the Smart Speaker.

11. Please note: The answers provided by the Smart Speaker will have been pre-recorded in advance for technical reasons only. The time taken for the Smart Speaker to give each answer will not have been edited or adapted in anyway. Each answer will have been asked and pre-recorded in real time.

12. During each Promotion Round a maximum of five questions will be asked in total. For every correct answer provided by you, before the Smart Speaker provides an answer, a point will be awarded to you. If the Smart Speaker gives the correct answer before you or you provide an incorrect answer then the Smart Speaker will be awarded the point.

13. If you provide a correct answer at the same time as the Smart Speaker the point will be awarded to you.

14. If you score three points before the Smart Speaker, you will be declared the winner. If the Smart Speaker scores three points first then the Smart Speaker will have ‘beaten’ you in the quiz. The producer’s decision is always final.

15. We may publish and publicise your name, image and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

16. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable. We may also publish your and your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

17. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

18. Entry is restricted to one entry per person, per Promotion Round; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion Rounds. If you are brought to air to take part in a Promotion Round you will not be eligible to take part again during the Promotion.

Prize:

19. For each Promotion Round:

1 x Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation will only be awarded if the entrant scores three points before the Smart Speaker as described above.

19.1

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Amazon.

19.2

20. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).

If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 22 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

21. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

22. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

23. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

24. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited)and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

25. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

26. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

27. We, may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

28. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

29. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.