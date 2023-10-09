Heart's Win Before They Sing 2023: Terms and conditions & FAQs

You can find the terms and conditions & FAQs for Heart's Win Before They Sing 2023 here.

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting the keyword WIN followed by the name of the artist in the song clip to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2.

You must be 18 or over to play this Heart Network competition.

When do I enter?

Make sure you enter while the competition is open – we play between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. Once the Win Before They Sing clip is played on air, you will have 10 minutes to enter. Make sure you enter while a Promotion round is still open. If you text or make your entry on Win+ at the wrong time you may still be charged, but you won’t be able to win.

Make sure that you don’t try to enter if you’re listening on Catch-Up, Live Restart or a third-party streaming service, if you do, your entry might not count, but you may still be charged.

Can I enter by phone?

No, SMS text and online via Heart’s Win+ platform are the only ways to enter this Promotion.

How much could I win?

If you enter with the name of the correct artist and are randomly selected as the winner, you’ll win £1,000. On air you will then be given a choice: either keep the £1,000 or play for your chance to win more. You get to pick the difficulty of the audio clip you hear next. Easy clips are worth £5,000, medium clips are worth £10,000, while difficult clips are worth £20,000. Get it right, and you walk away with the cash, get it wrong, and you walk away with nothing.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales only) and are located in Great Britain at the time of your entry. If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Please note that Heart’s Win Before They Sing is not available on Heart Scotland, but, if you’d like to enter, please switch over to Heart UK, available in Scotland on DAB, through your TV and on Global Player.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

I just missed the audio clip – what was it?

Don’t worry – keep listening to Heart as there will be a different audio clip with a new chance to win soon. We would advise against finding the audio clip on social media or other channels, as it may be incorrect or out of date. The best place to find the current audio clip is live on Heart or online on Heart’s Win+ platform.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

O2

Vodafone

EE

Sky

Three

Virgin

Please note, if it turns out that you have insufficient funds to pay for your entry/ies and you are selected as a winner, your prize may be forfeited and we will have to remove it , or award your prize to another entrant, at our discretion, so please ensure you are able to pay for any entries you make to avoid unnecessary disappointment.

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we have any control over, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the I entered

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry will still have been included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt. If you chose to pay via Debit Card and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account, or you may have entered the billing details incorrectly, ie. billing address, CVV. Please contact your bank if in doubt. If payment via Apple Pay/Google Pay failed, you’ll need to contact your bank about this.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we do call you, we can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once, you can’t win again.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

In the last 6 months, if you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org

Heart’s Win Before They Sing on The Heart Network, October 2023 – Specific Rules

1. The ‘Heart’s Win Before They Sing’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 9th October 2023 to Friday 13thOctober 2023 on the Heart Network. Global is the Promoter and the Prize Provider. The Promotion will not run on the Heart Dance, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s or Heart Scotland services.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion you must listen to Heart between 8am and 4pm on weekdays and listen out for the Win Before They Sing Promotion audio clip, which will be played by the presenter.

4. There are two ways to enter the Promotion:

o Via SMS text message

o Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

5. Entry via SMS text message

5.1 To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword WIN, followed by the name of the artist in the Win Before They Sing audio clip, to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5.2 The Text Message Line opens at the start of each hour that the Promotion is played and will close 10 minutes after the audio clip has been played out on air by the presenter. Entries received after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

5.3 On entering the Promotion by SMS, you will receive text bouncebacks which confirm your entry and invite you to take part in offers for bonus entries. The details of these offers will be included in the bouncebacks and a full breakdown of how these offers work is detailed below in clause 7 It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to any of these offers, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

6. Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

6.1 To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must use Heart’s Win+ platform to find the latest ‘Win Before They Sing’ audio clip or listen out for the audio clip on FM or DAB, played by the presenter(s) on-air.

6.2 To do so, you must visit the ‘Heart’s Win Before They Sing’ page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk), and type your answer - the name of the artist in the audio clip, and confirm on the entry form that you wish to make your entry.

6.3 You must then complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

6.4 In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment within the entry window of the Promotion round, i.e. from the start of the hour until 10 minutes after the question has been read out on-air.

6.5 For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see Clause 7 below.

7. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us, to check this please speak to your mobile network provider.

8. With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing):

8.1 We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us.

8.2 We are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

8.3 As this is a Premium Rate Promotion, it is your responsibility to ensure you have sufficient credit on your phone to pay for this. In the event you enter and have insufficient credit to pay for your entry/entries, payment may be taken at a later date.

9. With regards to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

10. Once the Text Message Line & Online Entry have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and have the correct answer. Misspellings and slight variations of the answer may be accepted at our discretion. The Producer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into in the case of dispute. Entries including more than one answer will be disqualified.

11. If you’re the randomly-selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. We may only make one call attempt. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

12. If you are this selected entrant, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

13. During the call with the presenter, you will be awarded a prize of £1,000. You will then have a choice: you can either keep the £1,000 or play on for the chance to win more money. If you choose to play on, you will need to identify the artist that performs in another song clip. You will choose the difficulty of the audio clip you hear next. For the avoidance of doubt, by choosing to play again, you forego the £1,000 prize on offer.

14. The audio clips will be instrumental sections from any part of a song before the artist starts singing and will be of varying lengths. The length of the audio clip determines the level of difficulty and the corresponding prize:

14.1 Easy clips are 6 seconds long and are worth £5,000.

14.2 Medium clips are 4 seconds long and are worth £10,000.

14.3 Hard clips are 2 seconds long and are worth £20,000.

15. The audio clips will be of songs that have been played on Heart at least once this year (including during Heart Club Classics).

16. We may slightly alter elements of the song such as pitch, speed or frequency to ensure the fairness of the Promotion.

17. Once you choose the difficulty of the song clip, the presenter will play out the clip. You must correctly identify the artist and begin giving your answer before the singing starts. The start of the singing will be accompanied by a sound effect. If it’s clear that you started saying the correct answer before the sound effect, but finish after, this will still count as a valid answer. The producer’s decision is final.

18. Rapping as well as any other vocal sound also constitutes singing for the purposes of this Promotion.

19. If the song is by a group, the answer we are looking for is the group name; naming one member of the group does not count as a correct answer. For example, if the song clip played is by Wham, the answer ‘George Michael’ will not be accepted as a correct answer. If the song is listed as being by an artist and a producer, the answer we are looking for could be either recording artist, for example if the song is listed as being by ‘Sia’ and ‘David Guetta’ either name would be accepted as a correct answer.

20. If the song features more than one artist who do not collectively form a group, naming just one featured artist will constitute a correct answer. For example, if the song clip played is ‘We Found Love’, either Rihanna or Calvin Harris would constitute a correct answer.

21. If you identify the artist correctly within the time limit, you will win the prize according to the difficulty you chose (as written in clause 14).

22. If the winning entrant chooses to stick with the £1,000 on offer, for entertainment purposes only, the presenter may play out the ‘easy’ clip to see if the player would have been able to identify the artist.

23. The number of rounds played each day for the Promotion will be decided by us at our absolute discretion. There will be a maximum of eight rounds per day. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

24. Unless otherwise expressly stated each Promotion round is a separate round with a separate question to answer, and the Text Message Line and Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

25. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

26. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

27. By entering the Promotion, you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

28. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e., England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

29. Multiple entries are permitted but if you win a cash prize during the Promotion period you are not eligible to win again, and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of the Promotion.

29.1 Multiple entries via SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 12 paid entries per day (£24 plus standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

29.2 Multiple entries via the Win+ platform are permitted up to a maximum of £24 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

29.3 You may make entries via both SMS text message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

Prize:

30. As detailed in clauses 13 – 16, you can win either £1,000, £5,000, £10,000, or £20,000.

31. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that we notify you of your win, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

32. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

33. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

34. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

35. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

36. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

37. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

38. When you enter a Promotion, you will be asked if you want to opt-out of marketing for same or similar Global Promotions. You may also be asked if you want to opt-in to additional marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. As the case may be, if you choose to not opt-out and/or opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

39. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

40. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

41. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.