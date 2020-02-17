Win a brand new iPhone 11 T&Cs

You could win a brand new iPhone 11. Picture: Heart

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the ‘Win brand new iPhone 11’ online competition (the “Competition") which will open at 9:00 on Monday 17th February 2020 and close at 12:00 on Monday 23rd March 2020 on Heart.

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to the competition page at www.heart.co.uk, register their details and answer the question. Online entry will open at 09:00 on Monday 17th February 2020 and close at 12pm on Monday 23rd March 2020.

4. One winner will be selected at random from all correct and eligible entries on Monday 23rdMarch 2020 at 12pm. The winner will be notified of their win by telephone within 3 days of the draw. If Global does not receive a response from the winner by the following Friday another winner will be selected.

Eligibility:

6. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

8. The prize includes one black iPhone 11 64G.

Prize Terms & Conditions:

9. The iPhone 11 will be posted to the winner’s home address.

10. The winner will be notified of winning by phone call whereby they will need to provide Heart with their address for delivery.

11. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and no cash alternative is available.

12. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.