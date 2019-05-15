Didcot Special Constable Had Extreme Images On Phone

15 May 2019, 15:14 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 15:29

Dawn Raid

A panel's ruled a former special constable based at Didcot would have been sacked for keeping extreme images on his phone.

Former Special Constable David Parkin breached the Standard of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, a special case misconduct hearing concluded.

It was chaired by the Chief Constable John Campbell at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, on Monday (May 13), who found SC Parkin’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

On 20 July 2018 SC Parkin’s personal mobile phone was seized and, on examination, contained a number of extreme pornographic images.

SC Parkin, who was based at Didcot police station, was arrested on 20 September 2018 on suspicion of possession of extreme pornographic images and was summonsed to court via postal requisition on 12 February.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of possession of extreme pornographic images at Oxford Crown Court on 22 March 2019. 

He was sentenced at the same court on 25 April to a two year community order, rehabilitation for 10 days, ordered to complete a sexual behaviour programme, 120 hours unpaid work and to pay costs of £480.

He resigned from the force with effect from 7 May.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg, said: 

“Special Constable David Parkin committed criminal offences for which there can be no excuse. The images found on his phone during the course of the investigation are both illegal and abhorrent and there is no place within our force for someone who thinks being in possession of such images is acceptable.”

Weather

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

