Horse Dies After Dog Attack In Oxford

A horse has died after an horrific dog attack in a field in Oxford.

It suffered severe bites to its face in Port Meadow on the evening of April the 18th - and died on the 29th from shock and infection.

The council says there were no witnesses to the attack but vets have confirmed dog bites and the injury indicates that the dog bit and held onto the horse whilst the horse tried to shake the dog off.

Julian Cooper, Oxford City Council Port Meadow Ranger, said:



"This recent attack highlights the need to keep dogs on a lead in Port Meadow.



"The area is a haven, not only for grazing horses but also other livestock and wildlife.



"I want to express my sympathy to the owner of this horse and stress to dog owners the importance of controlling their animals to prevent tragedies like this happening."

The City Council has put up signs to remind dog owners to keep their animals under control.

Mr Cooper added:



"We welcome responsible dog walkers on all of our sites but we ask them to adhere to any seasonal restrictions and signage. We know the majority of owners are responsible and will keep their animals on a lead when in the Meadow.



"Unfortunately some dog owners continue to ignore this rule. We need to emphasise to anyone who is tempted to let their animals run free that this is not the place to do it. The consequences for the animals that live in the Meadow can be horrendous."

The City Council recently took one irresponsible owner to court, and in addition to an increased fine, the magistrate ordered them to pay court costs, totaling £1,700.