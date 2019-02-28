Man Critical After Oxford Double Stabbing

An attempted murder investigation's underway in Oxford after two men were stabbed.

Police were called at 11.30pm on February 27 to reports of a stabbing in Southfield Road. Two men, both in their twenties, were found with knife wounds.

One of the men is currently in a critical condition in hospital, and the other is in a serious, but stable condition.

Officer say there was also a report that another person who was on foot may have been in a collision with a vehicle in Southfield Road, but they weren't found.

A group of men were seen running away from the scene in Southfield Road heading away from Cowley Road.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Senior, of Force CID based at Oxford police station, said:

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, but I would appeal to anybody who witnessed this incident to contact police.

“The victims sustained serious injuries and while both remain in hospital one remains in a critical condition.

“There are also some concerns after reports that a third man may have been involved in a collision with a vehicle. I would appeal to that person to come forward, not only for us to check on his welfare, but also as a witness to this incident.

“The vehicle involved in this has been described as a silver-coloured Kia with a partial registration number LC56.

“I am particularly appealing to anybody who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage, or who may have seen vehicles making off at speed.

“I believe the initial altercation may have involved up to ten people, so if anybody witnessed an altercation in Southfield Road at around 11.30pm last night, please contact us.

“Although this is obviously a concerning incident, we do believe this to be isolated by people known to each other. There is no identified wider risk to the local community.

“If anybody has any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to officers who are on scene.

“A scene-watch remains in place while our investigations continue.”