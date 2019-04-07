Racial Abuse Hurled At Teenager During Attack In Banbury

A 15-year-old boy's been attacked by three teenagers and had racial abuse and death threats hurled at him in Banbury.

At around 6.30pm on Thursday 28 March, the victim was walking alone through Hardwick Park when he was approached by a group of three youths and attacked.

During the attack the victim was punched in the face, hit on the head with a wooden pole and subjected to racial abuse and threats to kill. As he ran away the offenders chased him with a knife.

The victim suffered a nose bleed but did not need hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Gabbey-Cristofini, based at Banbury police station said:



“This was an extremely frightening experience for the victim. I would urge anyone who witnessed this to please come forward.

“In particular I would like to hear from a woman who was walking a dog in Hardwick Park at the time of the incident, as she may information vital to our investigation.

“If anyone has any information about this incident they can report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190094915.

“Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymouslyon 0800 555 111.”

A 14-year-old boy from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment, possession of a bladed article and racially aggravated threats to kill. He has been bailed.