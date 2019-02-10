Sex Attack Investigated In Oxford

Extra police patrols are being carried out in part of Oxford, following a sex assault.

A woman, aged in her twenties, was sexually assaulted at a property in Divinity Road early on Saturday (February 9).

The offender is described as an Asian man with light skin tone, aged in his twenties or thirties. He is short and of a slim build and has very short dark hair.

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Bruce Riddell of the Oxford Investigation Hub, said:

“This is understandably a very distressing incident for the victim in this case.

“We believe that someone may have seen this offender before or after this incident around the area of Divinity Road in the early hours of this morning.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage or CCTV footage from around The Rectory Road, Cowley Road and the Divinity Road area between 12.30am and 4.30am this morning.

“At this time, we ask that the public remain vigilant and ensure that their property is secure.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as we conduct enquiries as part of this investigation, along with an increase in patrols at this time.

“If you have information you think could help with this case, please get in touch or speak to an officer.”