Tributes To Crash Victim From Dummer
27 July 2019, 09:19 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 09:33
A woman from Dummer who died when two cars collided in north Hampshire has been described as a magical person and wonderful friend by her family.
63-year-old Annie Holman died following a crash on the A33 southbound at Micheldever on July 17.
Officers were called shortly before 8am after the collision involving Ms Holman's Toyota Yaris and a Peugeot Expert.
Today her family have paid tribute to her. They said:
"There are no words that could possibly do justice to Annie.
"She was an amazing, loving mum, a magical person and a wonderful friend.
"She was a dedicated, caring teacher. Her light will shine brightly forever."
Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.