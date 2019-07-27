Tributes To Crash Victim From Dummer

27 July 2019, 09:19 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 09:33

Annie Holman

A woman from Dummer who died when two cars collided in north Hampshire has been described as a magical person and wonderful friend by her family.

63-year-old Annie Holman died following a crash on the A33 southbound at Micheldever on July 17.

Officers were called shortly before 8am after the collision involving Ms Holman's Toyota Yaris and a Peugeot Expert.

Today her family have paid tribute to her. They said: 

"There are no words that could possibly do justice to Annie.

"She was an amazing, loving mum, a magical person and a wonderful friend.

"She was a dedicated, caring teacher. Her light will shine brightly forever."

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

German GP Practice Three: Mercedes relegated behind Ferrari, Red Bull

Sport

Arsenal agree £72m fee to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille

Sport

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters at banned march against suspected triad beatings

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Anton and Belle Love Island

'It's a fix! say Love Island fans as Anton and Belle risk being dumped despite only ONE vote

TV & Movies

Jordan and India Love Island

Jordan and India 'flirted secretly' for days, says ex Islander Chris Taylor

TV & Movies

The tax deadline is right around the corner

What's the deadline for renewing tax credits and how do you apply through HMRC?

Lifestyle

Jessie J shut down Ben Shephard live on GMB

Jessie J refuses to answer Channing Tatum questions after being probed by This Morning's Ben Shephard

TV & Movies

Tommy and Molly-Mae make big life plans in tonight's episode

Love Island first look: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to MOVE IN together during fairytale final date

TV & Movies

Love Island contestants will no longer have to do the lie detector

Love Island lie detector challenge SCRAPPED - and fans are furious

TV & Movies