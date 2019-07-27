Tributes To Crash Victim From Dummer

A woman from Dummer who died when two cars collided in north Hampshire has been described as a magical person and wonderful friend by her family.

63-year-old Annie Holman died following a crash on the A33 southbound at Micheldever on July 17.



Officers were called shortly before 8am after the collision involving Ms Holman's Toyota Yaris and a Peugeot Expert.

Today her family have paid tribute to her. They said:

"There are no words that could possibly do justice to Annie.

"She was an amazing, loving mum, a magical person and a wonderful friend.



"She was a dedicated, caring teacher. Her light will shine brightly forever."

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.