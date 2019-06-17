Double amputee is raising money for a new leg

17 June 2019, 15:21 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 15:26

James Lyon double amputee

A double amputee says he's stuck indoors because the NHS can't afford to give him the prosthetic leg he needs.

James Lyon is a 46 year old Dad of three, but he spends most of his time in his house in Torquay.

He had his right arm and leg amputated after complications caused by cerebral palsy, but the prosthetic leg he has from the NHS doesn’t let him live a normal life.

He says because of the cerebral palsy, he has trouble with his balance, and the prosthetic leg he’s got means he struggles walking on anything other than a flat smooth surface.

James says because of his condition, walking on slopes or uneven ground means he sways from side to side, and without his right arm for balance, he often falls over.

But there are prosthetic limbs that can help him walk around and live an active life, they just aren’t available on the NHS.

He says his GP has applied for grants, but the NHS just doesn’t have the funding to help him, so he’s trying to do it himself.

Now he’s set up a crowdfunding page to raise £15,000 for a prosthetic leg that’ll let him live a normal life.

James says his mental health is suffering as a result, as he spends up to 16 hours a day stuck inside, unable to go for a walk because of the pain caused by his current prosthetic leg.

He’s hoping to be able to raise enough money for a private prosthetics company to give him the leg he needs to be an active dad.

He says " My wish is to do normal everyday activities with my wife and children. To go on days out and go away, to go and see friends and stay over. To walk my dogs. Just to go for a walk would be lovely. I want to have lead a more active lifestyle, not be stuck in doors everyday".

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tottenham told to pay £63m for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele

Sport

Ferrari request review of Sebastian Vettel's Canadian GP penalty

Sport

Telecoms mogul dials up $3.7bn takeover of Sotheby's

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island fans are convinced Curtis has a game plan

Love Island fans call Curtis Pritchard out for "game playing"

TV & Movies

Fish and Chips could disappear from the nation's plates within three decades

Fish and chips could be off the menu within 30 years due to global warming

News

Love Island’s Maura is left 'F***ING RAGING' as new boy Tom’s head is turned by Elma

Love Island’s Maura is left RAGING as new boy Tom’s head is turned by Elma

TV & Movies

Courteney Cox celebrated her 55th birthday with former Friends co-stars

Friends cast reunite for Courteney Cox’s 55th birthday

TV & Movies

Rachel Riley glows as she proudly shows off growing baby bump at Soccer Aid

Rachel Riley glows as she proudly shows off growing baby bump at Soccer Aid

Lifestyle

Love Island fans slam Joe for the way he treated Lucie in last night's episode

Dani Dyer and Sam Bird chime in on Joe Garrett's treatment of Lucie Donlan on Love Island

TV & Movies