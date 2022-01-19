Exclusive

Battle of the Boybands: How much do The Wanted know about themselves?

19 January 2022, 11:12 | Updated: 19 January 2022, 11:18

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

We brought Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes in to the Heart offices to see who knows most about their band.

Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes are The Wanted.

But how much do they know about the band's successes and general trivia?

Check out The Wanted: Battle of the Boybands in the player above to find out!

Watch more celebrity interviews right here

Trending on Heart

Jackson revealed that his mum is a politician

Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson's politician mum?

TV & Movies

Ricky Gervais and Netflix have donated 25 benches to local councils for a very important reason

Ricky Gervais donates After Life-inspired benches to UK councils

Netflix

Coleen Nolan has got a new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend Michael Jones? Inside the Loose Women star's relationship

Celebrities

Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Nathan

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Nathan? Age, Instagram and job revealed

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran plays Spill The Tea and reveals why baby Lyra heard his new album first
Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Harry

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Harry? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

JLS play Battle of the Boybands

Battle of the Boybands: Do you know more about JLS than them?
Who is Stevan?

Who is Stevan from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Isabel Caswell is starring in The Bay

The Bay cast: How old is Isabel Caswell and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle?

Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

How old are the cast of Too Hot To Handle season three?

Too Hot To Handle cast ages: how old are the season three contestants?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

How much do the winners of Too Hot To Handle get?

How much is the Too Hot To Handle prize money and how is the winner decided?

TV & Movies

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Jaz?

Who is Jaz from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Rachel Stevens has had to pull out of Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice’s Rachel Stevens forced to pull out of live show after painful accident

Dancing On Ice 2022