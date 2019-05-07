16 Year Old Shot In The Head In Wolverhampton

A 16 year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the head.

Officers were called to Graiseley Street in the Pennfields area just before 8pm last night (6th May), where an 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains today in a serious condition.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. They all remain in police custody.

Inspector Ade George from the force CID team, said: “I am appealing directly to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

“No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could really help with our investigation as we continue to follow forensic and CCTV enquiries."