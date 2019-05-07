16 Year Old Shot In The Head In Wolverhampton

7 May 2019, 08:26 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 10:46

Graiseley Street Wolverhampton

A 16 year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the head.

Officers were called to Graiseley Street in the Pennfields area just before 8pm last night (6th May), where an 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains today in a serious condition.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. They all remain in police custody.

Inspector Ade George from the force CID team, said: “I am appealing directly to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

“No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could really help with our investigation as we continue to follow forensic and CCTV enquiries."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are yet to announce the name of their son

Royal baby name: Has the royal baby been named? Latest odds revealed

Royals

Travelodge looks to students as Brexit hits recruitment

UK & World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

When will the royal baby photos be released? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to step out this week

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Aaron and Robert continue their bid to become parents

Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic pink gown

Lady Gaga wore FOUR dazzling outfits to last night's Met Gala in New York

Music

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split last month

Dani Dyer called Jack Fincham’s ‘friend’ in awkward All New Monty interview

Celebrities

Line of Duty fans were stunned to discover the actor's real accent

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston's real accent shocks Sunday Brunch viewers

News

Amy Schumer shared first snap of newborn baby

Amy Schumer shares adorable first picture of newborn son with husband Chris Fischer

Celebrities

Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019.

Scarlett Moffatt says new boyfriend Scott is her SOULMATE in ‘soppy’ social media post

Celebrities