Arrests After Fatal Birmingham Stabbing

18 July 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 12:58

police tape generic

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Sparkhill last week have arrested two men.

Malik Hussain, aged 35, was found with serious injuries in Baker Street at around 11.20pm last Friday, (12 July) and was sadly confirmed dead at the scene soon afterwards. 

A post mortem examination revealed he died from two stab wounds.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are both in police custody. 

Detective Michelle Allen, from the force’s homicide team, said: "These arrests are a significant step forward in our investigation which continues at pace.

“Malik’s family have been kept updated with this latest development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“I continue to ask anyone who has any information which they believe would assist our investigation and hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch."

