Attempted Abduction Claims 'False'

A West Midlands Police investigation into allegations of attempted child abductions in Acocks Green has shown the claims were false.

Two 14-year-old girls reported to police they were approached in Station Road on Friday 3rd May.

It was claimed they noticed a van was being driven suspiciously and, although the vehicle drove off, two men appeared moments later and tried to drag them away.

Detectives and local officers carried out lengthy enquiries which included house to house enquiries and trawling hours of CCTV footage but found no evidence to support the allegations.

Following further discussions with the girls it was established the report was made up. They have since apologised and been warned about their conduct.

Detective Inspector Amandeep Sanghera, from the force’s public protection unit, said: "Fortunately, attempts to abduct children are rare and all reports of this nature are vigorously investigated.

"As the enquiry progressed it became clear quite quickly that this incident had not happened.

"I understand the concern this caused amongst residents and hopefully our communities will be reassured to learn there was never any danger."