Birmingham Building Collapse: Update

West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed one man has died after a building collapsed in Birmingham.

Paramedics were called to Vittoria Street at 5.40pm on Wednesday (8th May) evening.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff were faced with the aftermath of a wall collapse.

“Tragically, one man was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man was assessed and treated by ambulance staff before being taken to Sandwell Hospital. A third was assessed and discharged at the scene.

“Ambulance staff worked closely with police and fire crews at the scene.”